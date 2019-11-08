Did vitamin D, Omega-3 supplements help prevent development, progression of CKD in adults with type 2 diabetes?

What The Study Did: Researchers in this randomized clinical trial investigated if supplementation with vitamin D or omega-3 fatty acids compared with placebo over five years helped prevent the development or progression of chronic kidney disease among adults with type 2 diabetes. The main outcome measure was change in the glomerular filtration rate that was estimated from serum creatinine and cystatin C.

Ian H. de Boer, M.D., M.S., of the University of Washington in Seattle

