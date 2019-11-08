Did vitamin D, Omega-3 supplements help prevent development, progression of CKD in adults with type 2 diabetes?

What The Study Did: Researchers in this randomized clinical trial investigated if supplementation with vitamin D or omega-3 fatty acids compared with placebo over five years helped prevent the development or progression of chronic kidney disease among adults with type 2 diabetes. The main outcome measure was change in the glomerular filtration rate that was estimated from serum creatinine and cystatin C.
Authors: Ian H. de Boer, M.D., M.S., of the University of Washington in Seattle, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.17380)
