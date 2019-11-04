News Release 

Emergency department admissions of children for sexual abuse

JAMA Pediatrics

What The Study Did: This study analyzed emergency department admissions of children for sexual abuse between 2010 and 2016 using a nationwide database of emergency visits and U.S. Census Bureau data.

Authors: Jesse J. Helton, Ph.D., of St. Louis University in Missouri, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.3988)

