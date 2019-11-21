Estimating how self-reported hearing trouble varied among older adults

What The Study Did: Researchers used nationally representative survey data from adults 60 or older to estimate how self-reported hearing trouble varied across sociodemographic characteristics and by actual hearing loss.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

Authors: Adele M. Goman, Ph.D., of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2019.3584)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.