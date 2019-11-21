News Release 

Estimating how self-reported hearing trouble varied among older adults

JAMA Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery

What The Study Did: Researchers used nationally representative survey data from adults 60 or older to estimate how self-reported hearing trouble varied across sociodemographic characteristics and by actual hearing loss.

Authors: Adele M. Goman, Ph.D., of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, is the corresponding author.

