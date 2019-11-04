News Release 

Evaluating mind-body therapies for opioid-treated pain

JAMA Internal Medicine

What The Study Did: Mind-body therapies include things like meditation, hypnosis, relaxation and cognitive behavioral therapy. This study combined results from dozens of other studies to evaluate how mind-body therapies were associated with pain and opioid-related outcomes among adults using opioids for pain.

Authors: Eric L Garland, Ph.D., of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.4917)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

