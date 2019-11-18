Effects of HIV self-tests on testing, diagnosis

What The Study Did: A 12-month randomized clinical trial used internet recruitment of men who have sex with men to evaluate the effects of providing self-tests for HIV to increase HIV testing and diagnosis among the men and people in their social networks.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

Authors: Robin J. MacGowan, M.P.H., of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.5222)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

The full study and an editor's note are linked to this news release. Also linked is a Special Communication article summarizing current guidelines and expert recommendations as part of a call for wider adoption of PrEP (preexposure prophylaxis) prescribing by frontline primary care physicians.