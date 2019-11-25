Examining work schedules of hospitalists, patient outcomes

What The Study Did: This observational study investigated whether the continuity of hospitalists' work schedules, such as working more days consecutively compared to intermittently, was associated with outcomes for patients admitted to Texas hospitals.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

Authors: James S. Goodwin, M.D., of the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.5193)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

The full study and podcast are linked to this news release.