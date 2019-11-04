Investigating childhood stress association with blood indicator of chronic inflammation

What The Study Did: Researchers looked at whether exposure to adverse experiences, stress, and violence among 1,400 children in the United Kingdom was associated at age 18 with elevated levels in the blood of an indicator of chronic inflammation.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

Author: Line Jee Hartmann Rasmussen, Ph.D., of Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.3875)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study and editorial are linked to this news release.