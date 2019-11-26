Object-related choking deaths decrease among kids

Bottom Line: Deaths from choking on objects among children and teens decreased from 1968 to 2017 in this analysis that spans 50 years when efforts to prevent these deaths included a federal law, other regulations, choking hazard warning labels and public awareness campaigns. Researchers report 20,629 object-related choking deaths in children and teens (to age 17) from 1968 to 2017 based on data from the National Vital Statistics System. Deaths declined from 1.02 per 100,000 children (719 deaths) in 1968 to 0.25 per 100,000 children (184 deaths) in 2017. Although a number of laws, regulations and guidelines were adopted during that time, researchers cannot determine their effect on the decline in deaths or if other factors were involved. Additional prevention strategies should be considered to reduce the exposure of children to objects already restricted with warning labels.

