Popular flavors of JUUL electronic cigarettes used by teens

Bottom Line: Estimating the most common JUUL electronic cigarette flavors used by U.S. teenagers in 2019 was the focus of this study. Nationally representative survey data collected in 2019 from about 14,000 eighth, 10th and 12th graders were used, of whom nearly 19% reported vaping of any nicotine product in the past 30 days and 12.6% reported using JUUL e-cigarettes (7% in eighth grade, 15% in 10th grade and 16% in 12th grade). Data on flavor preference were available for 1,739 users of JUUL in the past 30 days. Researchers report mint was the most popular flavor among 12th and 10th graders, followed by mango. Among eighth graders, mango was the most popular, followed by mint. Among teens who used JUUL on 20 or more days in the past month, mint was the most popular flavor in all grades. The study findings raise questions about regulations and sales suspensions that exempt mint flavors as effective strategies to reduce e-cigarette use by adolescents. A limitation of the study is its generalizability only to JUUL users.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

Authors: Adam M. Leventhal, Ph.D., University of Southern California, Los Angeles, and coauthors.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.17968)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

To contact corresponding author Adam M. Leventhal, Ph.D., email Leigh Hopper at lhopper@usc.edu . The full study is linked to this news release.