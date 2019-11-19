State abortion conscience laws

What The Study Did: This study examined state laws that grant individuals and institutions rights to refuse participation in abortion based on their beliefs, that grant immunity from liability for such refusals, and that limit conscience rights when patient safety is at risk.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

Authors: Nadia N. Sawicki, J.D., M.Be., of the Loyola University Chicago School of Law in Chicago, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.15105)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

The full study is linked to this news release.