STD crowd-diagnosis requests on social media

JAMA

What The Study Did: Online postings seeking information on sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) on the social media website Reddit were analyzed to see how often requests were made for a crowd-diagnosis and whether the requested diagnosis was for a second opinion after seeing a health care professional.

Authors: John W. Ayers, Ph.D., M.A., of the University of California, San Diego, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.14390)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

