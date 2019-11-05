Study reports high use of electronic cigarettes among US students in 2019

Bottom Line: About 1 in 4 high school students and 10% of middle school students in 2019 reported current use of electronic cigarettes based on nationally representative survey data from U.S. students in grades six to 12. The findings suggest an estimated 4.1 million high school students and 1.2 million middle school students are using e-cigarettes in 2019. This study included about 19,000 participants in the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey to estimate how common e-cigarette use is among students including current use (past 30 days), frequent use (20 or more days in the past 30 days), usual e-cigarette brand, and the use of flavored products. Researchers report an estimated 27.5% of high school students and 10.5% of middle school students reported current e-cigarette use, and of those users, an estimated 34% of high school students and 18% of middle school students reported frequent use. JUUL was reported by 59.1% of high school students and 54.1% of middle school students as their usual brand of e-cigarettes in the past 30 days. Among current e-cigarette users who didn't use other tobacco products, an estimated 72% of high school students and 59% of middle school students used flavored e-cigarettes, with fruit, menthol or mint, and candy, desserts, or other sweets being the most commonly reported flavors. Limitations of the study to consider include the 66% response rate to the survey because tobacco use may differ among those who participated in the survey and those that didn't.

