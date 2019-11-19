News Release 

Trial compares maternal blood loss with immediate vs. delayed umbilical cord clamping

JAMA

What The Study Did: This randomized clinical trial compared maternal blood loss with immediate umbilical cord clamping (within 15 seconds after birth) versus delayed clamping (60 seconds after birth) in 113 women who had a scheduled cesarean delivery at term of 37 weeks or more.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

Authors: Cynthia Gyamfi-Bannerman, M.D., M.Sc., of the Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.15995)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study and editorial are linked to this news release. A visual abstract is below.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/10.1001/jama.2019.15995?guestAccessKey=4e792a47-fe42-4779-bc0e-eb7e18de8fee&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=111919

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.