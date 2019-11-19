News Release 

Treatment of migraine pain in randomized clinical trial

JAMA

What The Study Did: Adults experiencing a migraine of moderate or severe severity took the drug ubrogepant or placebo and reported if after two hours they were free of pain and of their most bothersome migraine-associated symptom in this randomized clinical trial.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

Authors: Richard B. Lipton, M.D., of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, New York, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.16711)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/10.1001/jama.2019.16711?guestAccessKey=ebc7732d-e666-466d-ada8-55e70734166b&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=111919

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.