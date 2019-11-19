Treatment of migraine pain in randomized clinical trial

What The Study Did: Adults experiencing a migraine of moderate or severe severity took the drug ubrogepant or placebo and reported if after two hours they were free of pain and of their most bothersome migraine-associated symptom in this randomized clinical trial.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

Authors: Richard B. Lipton, M.D., of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, New York, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.16711)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

The full study is linked to this news release.