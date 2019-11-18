News Release 

Vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks and state legislative proposals

JAMA Pediatrics

What The Study Did: This study explored how health is associated with legislative activity by examining whether outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases, such as measles, mumps, whooping cough and chickenpox, were associated with the introduction of legislation in states to change vaccine exemption laws.

Author: Neal D. Goldstein, Ph.D., M.B.I., of the Dornsife School of Public Health at Drexel University in Philadelphia, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.4365)

