Vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks and state legislative proposals

What The Study Did: This study explored how health is associated with legislative activity by examining whether outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases, such as measles, mumps, whooping cough and chickenpox, were associated with the introduction of legislation in states to change vaccine exemption laws.

Author: Neal D. Goldstein, Ph.D., M.B.I., of the Dornsife School of Public Health at Drexel University in Philadelphia, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.4365)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

