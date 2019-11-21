Nine young scientists obtain funding from Russian Foundation for Basic Research

The allocated sums are 4 to 6 million rubles, and the duration is 2 years

The competition by RFBR aims to support continuing work by young researchers and their teams and to stabilize the employment situation in the most efficient collectives.

The list of this year's winners comprises:

Oksana Bondar, Chief Engineer, Pharmaceutics Center - for her project "Fundamentals for the development of highly efficient antitumor medications based on vitamin B6 with aims to treat tumors with multiple drug resistance";

Vladimir Burilov, Associate Professor, Department of Organic Chemistry - "New macrocyclic supramolecular systems based on azo-metacyclophane for hypoxia visualization";

Yevgeniya Burilova, Senior Lecturer, Department of Inorganic Chemistry - "Obtaining new hybrid materials based on stabilized nanoparticles of metal oxides and polyelectrolytes - transition from complexation to nanochemistry";

Andrey Galukhin, Senior Research Associate, In-Situ Combustion Lab - "Studying the regularities of the formation of amorphous microporous polymers based on cross-linked polytriazines";

Kirill Yermolaev, Junior Research Associate, Center for Research of Market Relations in Globalizing Economy - "Creating a network mechanism of management of high-tech export flows in the Russian economy";

Yana Mukhamedshina, Leading Research Associate, Gene and Cell Technology Lab - "Mechanisms of neuro-inflammatory and autoimmune processes in traumatic diseases of the spinal cord: dynamics of changes in transcriptomics profiles and the status of immune cell activtation";

Andrey Nemtarev, Leading Research Associate, Synthetic Physiologically Active Compounds Lab - "Directed chemical modification of lupane triterpenoids in rings A, E and the isopropenyl group. Searching for a universal platform for the development of antitumor, antioxidant and antimicrobial agents";

Konstantin Usachev, Leading Research Associate, Structural Biology Lab - "Structural research of the growth factors of the ribosome of Staphylococcus aureus";

Andrey Frolov, Associate Professor, Intelligent Search Technology Lab - "Computable linear orders and linearly ordered structures."

