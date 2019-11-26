December's SLAS Discovery special issue now available

'Membrane Proteins: New Approaches to Probes, Technologies and Drug Design' now accessible through December 20

Oak Brook, IL - The December issue of SLAS Discovery features part two of the two-part special issue, "Membrane Proteins: New Approaches to Probes, Technologies and Drug Design."

In this issue, Guest Editor Veli-Pekka Jaakola, Ph.D., (Confo Therapeutics, Belgium) includes a series of articles focused on new screening tools and assays that find new chemical matter for medically relevant membrane protein targets. In addition, an overview of a new and emerging protein-lipid reconstitution methodology utilizing Styrene Maleic Acid (SMA) polymers is featured.

Other reviews and original research papers included in the special issue include:

Visualization and Exploitation of Ex Situ Lipid-Protein Complexes in Native Nanodiscs

Understanding Structure-Function Relationship of Equilibrative Nucleoside Transporter Family

Screening of Chemical Libraries Using a Yeast Model of Retinal Disease

Live In-cell Membranome cDNA Screen: A homogenous In-Cell Binding Assay to Study Membrane Protein-Ligand Interaction

Development of a Cell-Based Assay Using Large-Scale Transient Transfections and High Content Imaging (HCI) to Detect Extracellular Binding Events

Functional Expression of MRP4

Stabilization of MRP4 Using Novel Solubilization Agents

Dr. Jaakola received his Ph.D. from the Institute of Biotechnology at the University of Helsinki (Finland). He joined the Oulu Biocenter at the University of Oulu (Finland) as a junior group leader in 2009, became an adjunct professor of biochemistry and molecular medicine in 2011 and transitioned to the Membrane Protein Lab Head at Novartis (Switzerland) in 2013. Jaakola is currently Head of Structural Biology at Confo Therapeutics (Belgium) where he continues to work in structural biology, structure-based drug discovery and development for GPCR targets.

Access to December's SLAS Discovery issue is available at https:/ / journals. sagepub. com/ toc/ jbxb/ 24/ 10 through December 20.

