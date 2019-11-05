Obesity embargo alert for November 2019 issue

Editors' Choice 1 - 7th Annual Journal Symposium Showcases Five Winning Papers, to be presented Nov. 5, 3:30-5 pm (https:/ / obesityweek. com/ session/ obesity-journal-symposium/ )

Children and Adolescents' Anthropometrics Body Composition from 3-D Optical Surface Scans, Michael C. Wong, Bennett K. Ng, Samantha F. Kennedy, Phoenix Hwaung, En Y. Liu, Nisa N. Kelly, Ian S. Pagano, Andrea K. Garber, Dominic C. Chow, Steven B. Heymsfield, and John A. Shepherd, johnshep@hawaii.edu (http://onlinelibrary. wiley. com/ doi/ 10. 1002/ oby. 22637 )

The Pattern of Biliary Disease Following Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy in Adolescents, Jun Tashiro, Arunachalam A. Thenappan, and Evan P. Nadler, enadler@childrensnational.org (http://onlinelibrary. wiley. com/ doi/ 10. 1002/ oby. 22634 )

Early Nonfood Parent-Infant Interactions and Development of Obesity in a High-Risk, Diverse Sample, Kai Ling Kong, kkong4@buffalo.edu, Rina D. Eiden, and Rocco A. Paluch (http://onlinelibrary. wiley. com/ doi/ 10. 1002/ oby. 22649 )

Plasma High-Resolution Metabolomics Differentiates Adults with Normal Weight Obesity from Lean Individuals, Moriah P. Bellissimo, Qingpo Cai, Thomas R. Ziegler, Ken H. Liu, Phong H. Tran, Miriam B. Vos, Greg S. Martin, Dean P. Jones, Tianwei Yu, and Jessica A. Alvarez, jessica.alvarez@emory.edu (http://onlinelibrary. wiley. com/ doi/ 10. 1002/ oby. 22654 )

Hyper-Palatable Foods: Development of a Quantitative Definition and Application to the US Food System Database, Tera L. Fazzino, tfazzino@ku.edu, Kaitlyn Rohde, and Debra K. Sullivan (http://onlinelibrary. wiley. com/ doi/ 10. 1002/ oby. 22639 )

Editors' Choice 2 -What Kind of Exercise Reduces Inflammation in Older Adults? W. Jack Rejeski, rejeski@wfu.edu, Anthony P. Marsh, Jason Fanning, Walter T. Ambrosius, Michael P. Walkup, and Barbara J. Nicklas (http://onlinelibrary. wiley. com/ doi/ 10. 1002/ oby. 22600 )

Editors' Choice 3 - Persistent Organic Pollutants Mobilize After Bariatric Surgery, Robert H. Brown, rbrown@jhsph.edu, Derek N. Ng, Kimberly Steele, Michael Schweitzer, and John D. Groopman (http://onlinelibrary. wiley. com/ doi/ 10. 1002/ oby. 22618 )

Editors' Choice 4 - Abdominal Obesity, Independent of BMI, Associated with Dementia, Geum Joon Cho, Soon Young Hwang, Kyu-Min Lee, Kyung Mook Choi, Sei Hyun Baik, Tak Kim, Sung Won Han, swhan@korea.ac.kr, and Hye Jin Yoo, daisy21@naver.com (http://onlinelibrary. wiley. com/ doi/ 10. 1002/ oby. 22609 )

ADDITIONAL EMBARGOED RESEARCH

Impact of Changes in the Food, Built, and Socioeconomic Environment on BMI in US Counties, BRFSS 2003-2012, Pasquale E. Rummo, Justin M. Feldman, Priscilla Lopez, David Lee, Lorna E. Thorpe, Brian Elbel, Brian.Elbel@nyumc.org, to be presented Nov. 6, 2:30 pm (https:/ / obesityweek. com/ session/ population-health-orals-session-2/ ) (http://onlinelibrary. wiley. com/ doi/ 10. 1002/ oby. 22603 ) -- Embargo lifts Nov. 5 at 3:00 AM Eastern

Childhood Obesity and the Food Environment: A Population?Based Sample of Public School Children in New York City, Brian Elbel, Brian.Elbel@nyumc.org, Kosuke Tamura, Zachary T. McDermott, Erilia Wu, Amy Ellen Schwartz (http://onlinelibrary. wiley. com/ doi/ 10. 1002/ oby. 22663 ) - Embargo lifts Oct. 29 at 3 AM Eastern

Weight Stigma Among Sexual Minority Adults: Findings from a Matched Sample of Adults Engaged in Weight Management, Rebecca M. Puhl, rebecca.puhl@uconn.edu, Mary S. Himmelstein, Rebecca L. Pearl, Alexis C. Wojtanowski, and Gary D. Foster (http://onlinelibrary. wiley. com/ doi/ 10. 1002/ oby. 22633 ) - Embargo lifts Nov. 5 at 3 AM Eastern

Muscle Strengthening, Aerobic Exercise, and Obesity: A Pooled Analysis of 1.7 Million US Adults, Jason A Bennie, jason.bennie@usq.edu.au, Katrien De Cocker, Toby Pavey, Emmanuel Stamatakis, Stuart J H Biddle, and Ding Ding (http://onlinelibrary. wiley. com/ doi/ 10. 1002/ oby. 22673 ) - Embargo lifts Nov. 7 at 3 AM Eastern

###

To request the full text of any of these studies and agree to the embargo policy, or to arrange an interview with a study's author or an obesity expert, please contact communications@obesity.org.

All print, broadcast and online journalists who receive the Obesity embargo alert agree to abide by the embargo and may not publish, post, broadcast or distribute embargoed news releases or details of the embargoed studies before the embargo date and time.

Copies of full articles can be requested by emailing kcollins@obesity.org

When writing about these studies, journalists are asked to attribute the source as the journal Obesity and to include the online link to the Obesity articles as provided below. Links become active when articles post at 3:00 AM ET on Nov. 5, 2019.

About the journal - Obesity is the peer-reviewed, scientific journal of The Obesity Society.