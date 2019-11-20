Musicians at serious risk of tinnitus, researchers show

The research team found that health and lifestyle factors had relatively little impact on Tinnitus and hearing difficulties. Noise exposure was by far the biggest risk.

The findings confirm what industry insiders have long been saying about the impact their workplace has on their hearing.

Joe Hastings, Head of Health and Welfare at Help Musicians said: "We welcome this research undertaken by Dr Couth's department which supports our insights into the risks posed to musicians' hearing arising from prolonged exposure to noise.

"We are currently working in partnership with British Tinnitus Association to investigate the potentially devastating impact of tinnitus in musicians."

Help Musicians have developed the hugely successful Musicians Hearing Health Scheme which has already provided preventative support to thousands of musicians since 2016.

###

Type of per: peer review

Subjects of study: people

Type of evidence: observational study

NOTES FOR EDITORS

The research team was from The University of Manchester, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Centre and the Universiti Teknologi Malaysia.

The study was supported by the Colt Foundation and the NIHR Manchester Biomedical Research Centre.

The paper "Hearing difficulties and tinnitus in construction, agricultural, music and finance industries: contributions of demographic, health and lifestyle factors" Couth, S., Mazlan, N., Moore, D., Munro, K., & Dawes, P is published in Trends in Hearing and an embargoed copy is available

Dr Couth is available for comment

For media enquiries contact:

Mike Addelman

Media Relations Officer

Faculty of Biology, Medicine and Health

University of Manchester

07717 881567