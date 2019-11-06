Factors during pregnancy may affect early childhood weight

In a study published in Pediatric Obesity, a child's high and increasing body mass index between ages two and six years was strongly associated with pre-pregnancy obesity and overweight in the child's mother; modestly associated with maternal type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, gestational diabetes that required medication, and excessive weight gain during pregnancy; and slightly associated with breastfeeding for six months or less.

The study included 71,892 children born in 2007-2011. The findings highlight the importance of public health efforts to reduce maternal obesity and may be useful for understanding the impact of maternal diabetes during pregnancy on childhood obesity.

