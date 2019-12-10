Complimentary press registration available for the 2020 Winter Rheumatology Symposium

ATLANTA - The American College of Rheumatology (ACR) welcomes members of the press to write about rheumatology research presented at the Winter Rheumatology Symposium in Snowmass Village, CO on January 25 -31, 2020. This year's line-up includes updates on vaccinations, lupus, and Lyme disease along with presentations on osteoporosis and antiphospholipid syndrome .

Complimentary registration is provided to eligible journalists to attend sessions on-site. Reporters interested in covering the symposium remotely should also apply for credentials to receive access to meeting materials. Details about eligibility requirements, how to apply for press credentials, and a program schedule for this year's meeting are available on the WRS event page of the ACR's website. Press registration is open until Monday, January 6, 2020. On-site registration will not be available.

Anyone with questions about the registration process or press policies/procedures should contact Monica McDonald at mmcdonald@rheumatology.org.

