Press registration opens for ACS's spring 2020 national meeting in Philadelphia

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2019 -- Journalists may now apply for press credentials for the American Chemical Society's (ACS') Spring 2020 National Meeting & Exposition, one of the largest scientific conferences of the year, at https:/ / bit. ly/ 33Hd9TD . The meeting will be held March 22-26, 2020, in Philadelphia.

Each ACS national meeting and exposition attracts 11,000-16,000 chemists, chemical engineers, academics, students and other professionals. Presentations will cover a broad range of fields where chemistry plays a central role, including popular topics such as food and nutrition, medicine and health, drug development, energy, materials science and the environment. This year's theme, "Macromolecular Chemistry: The Second Century," celebrates advances that have made polymer materials from adhesives and fibers to coatings, packaging and robust plastics ubiquitous in daily life.

ACS will operate a press center with press conferences, a news media workroom fully staffed to assist in arranging interviews and free WiFi, computers and refreshments. Embargoed copies of press releases and a press conference schedule will be available in mid-March.

ACS considers requests for press credentials and complimentary registration to national meetings from reporters (staff and freelance) and public information officers at government, non-profit and educational institutions. Marketing and public relations professionals, lobbyists and scientists do not qualify as press and must register via the main meeting registration page. Journal managing editors, book commissioning editors, acquisitions editors, publishers and those who do not produce news for a publication or institution also do not qualify.

