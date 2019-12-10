Einstein receives $178 million in NIH funding in fiscal year 2019, largest annual total in institution's history

December 10, 2019--BRONX, NY-- Researchers at Albert Einstein College of Medicine secured $178 million from the National Institutes of Health in federal fiscal year 2019, marking the largest annual total in the institution's history (excluding supplemental stimulus funding distributed as a part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009). Major grants included those to lead international consortiums to study Ebola and HIV, as well as those focusing on neuroscience, genetics, and improving health among minority groups.

"Despite an increasingly competitive environment, our researchers have reached new heights this year, clearly demonstrating their leadership and excellence across a wide range of fields," said Gordon F. Tomaselli, M.D., the Marilyn and Stanley M. Katz Dean at Einstein. "Whether using the latest technology to untangle complex biological puzzles or tailoring care to minority populations to reduce health disparities, our faculty continues to advance scientific knowledge and improve the health of our borough, our country, and our world."

Among the year's notable grants are those in which Einstein faculty lead major, national projects and centers:

