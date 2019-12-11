World's largest computing society announces 2019 Fellows

ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, has named 58 members ACM Fellows for wide-ranging and fundamental contributions in areas including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, combating cybercrime, quantum computing and wireless networking. The accomplishments of the 2019 ACM Fellows underpin the technologies that define the digital age and greatly impact our professional and personal lives. ACM Fellows comprise an elite group that represents less than 1% of the Association's global membership.
"Computing technology has had a tremendous impact in shaping how we live and work today," said ACM President Cherri M. Pancake in announcing the 2019 ACM Fellows. "All of the technologies that directly or indirectly influence us are the result of countless hours of collaborative and/or individual work, as well as creative inspiration and, at times, informed risk-taking. Each year, we look forward to welcoming some of the most outstanding individuals as Fellows. The ACM Fellows program is a cornerstone of our overall recognition effort. In highlighting the accomplishments of the ACM Fellows, we hope to give credit where it is due, while also educating the public about the extraordinary array of areas in which computing professionals work."
Underscoring ACM's global reach, the 2019 Fellows hail from universities, companies and research centers in Australia, Canada, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Switzerland, and the United States.
The contributions of the 2019 Fellows run the gamut of the many sub-disciplines of the computing field?including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, computer graphics, computational biology, data science, security and privacy, software engineering, quantum computing, and web science, to name a few.
ACM will formally recognize its 2019 Fellows at the annual Awards Banquet, to be held in San Francisco on June 20, 2020. Additional information about the 2019 ACM Fellows, as well as previously named ACM Fellows, is available through the ACM Fellows site.
2019 ACM Fellows
Scott J. Aaronson
University of Texas
For contributions to quantum computing and computational complexity
Tarek F. Abdelzaher
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
For interdisciplinary contributions that bridge cyber-physical systems, social sensing, real-time computing, and control
Saman Amarasinghe
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
For contributions to high performance computing on modern hardware platforms, domain-specific languages, and compilation techniques
Kavita Bala
Cornell University
For contributions to rendering and scene understanding
Magdalena Balazinska
University of Washington
For contributions to scalable distributed data systems
Paul Beame
University of Washington
For contributions in computational and proof complexity and their applications, and for outstanding service
Emery D. Berger
University of Massachusetts Amherst
For contributions in memory management and programming language implementation
Ronald F. Boisvert
National Institute of Standards and Technology
For contributions to mathematical software and service to the profession
Christian Cachin
University of Bern
For contributions to secure distributed computing and cryptographic protocols
Brad Calder
Google
For contributions to cloud storage, processor simulation, replay, and feedback-directed optimization of systems and applications
Diego Calvanese
Free University of Bozen-Bolzano
For contributions to description logics and their applications in data management and software engineering
Srdjan Capkun
Swiss Federal Polytechnic, Zurich
For contributions to systems and wireless network security
Claire Cardie
Cornell University
For contributions to natural language processing, including coreference resolution, information and opinion extraction
Timothy M. Chan
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
For contributions to computational geometry, algorithms, and data structures
Kanianthra Mani Chandy
California Institute of Technology
For contributions to queueing networks, performance analysis, distributed and parallel programming, and distributed simulation
Xilin Chen
Institute of Computing Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences
For contributions to face and sign language recognition and multimedia systems
Elizabeth F. Churchill
Google
For contributions to human-computer interaction and service to ACM
Philip R. Cohen
Monash University
For contributions to the theory and practice of multi-agent systems, human-computer dialogue, and multimodal interaction
Vincent Connitzer
Duke University
For contributions to game theory, social choice theory, and mechanism design
Noshir Contractor
Northwestern University
For contributions to advances in computational social science, network science and web science
Matthew B. Dwyer
University of Virginia
For contributions to the specification and analysis of software
Elena Ferrari
University of Insubria
For contributions to security and privacy of data and social network systems
Michael J. Freedman
Princeton University
For contributions to robust distributed systems for the modern cloud
Deborah Frincke
US National Security Agency
For contributions in education, the practice of research, and the leadership of cybersecurity
Lise Getoor
University of California, Santa Cruz
For contributions to machine learning, reasoning under uncertainty, and responsible data science
Maria L. Gini
University of Minnesota
For contributions to robotics and multi-agent systems and a lifelong commitment to diversity in computing
Subbarao Kambhampati
Arizona State University
For contributions to automated planning and human-aware AI systems and leadership within the field
Tamara G. Kolda
Sandia National Laboratories
For innovations in algorithms for tensor decompositions, contributions to data science, and community leadership
Xiang-Yang Li
University of Science and Technology of China
For contributions to the design, analysis and optimization of IoT and mobile systems
Songwu Lu
University of California, Los Angeles
For helping create a more resilient and performant cellular network
Wendy Elizabeth Mackay
University of Paris-Sud
For contributions to human-computer interaction, mixed reality and participatory design, and leadership in ACM SIGCHI
Diana Marculescu
University of Texas at Austin
For contributions to the design and optimization of energy-aware computing systems
Sheila McIlraith
University of Toronto
For contributions to knowledge representation and its applications to automated planning and semantic web services
Rada Mihalcea
University of Michigan
For contributions to natural language processing, with innovations in data-driven and graph-based language processing
Robin R. Murphy
Texas A&M University
For contributions in founding and advancing the field of computing for disasters and robotics
Marc Najork
Google
For contributions to web search and web science
Jason Nieh
Columbia University
For contributions to operating systems, virtualization, and computer science education
Hanspeter Pfister
Harvard University
For contributions to volume rendering, visualization, computer graphics, and computer vision applications
Timothy M. Pinkston
University of Southern California
For contributions to interconnection network routing algorithms and architectures, and leadership in expanding computing research
Mihai Pop
University of Maryland, College Park
For contributions to computational biology, algorithms, and software for DNA sequence analysis and sequence assembly
Andreas Reuter
Heidelberg University/Heidelberg Laureate Forum Foundation
For contributions to database concurrency control and for service to the community
Jeffrey S. Rosenschein
Hebrew University
For contributions to multi-agent systems, in particular, the use of game theory in multi-agent systems
Srinivasan Seshan
Carnegie Mellon University
For contributions to computer networking, mobile computing and wireless communications
Prashant J. Shenoy
University of Massachusetts Amherst
For contributions to the modeling and design of distributed systems
Peter W. Shor
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
For contributions to quantum computing, information theory, and randomized algorithms
Mona Singh
Princeton University
For contributions to computational biology, spearheading algorithmic and machine learning approaches for characterizing proteins and their interactions
Ramesh K. Sitaraman
University of Massachusetts Amherst
For contributions to content delivery networks, distributed systems, and scalable Internet services
Dawn Song
University of California, Berkeley
For contributions to security and privacy
Salvatore J. Stolfo
Columbia University
For contributions to machine-learning-based cybersecurity and parallel hardware for database inference systems
Dacheng Tao
The University of Sydney
For contributions to representation learning and its applications
Moshe Tennenholtz
Technion
For contributions to AI and algorithmic game theory
Giovanni Vigna
University of California, Santa Barbara
For contributions to improving the security of the Internet and combating cybercrime
Nisheeth K. Vishnoi
Yale University
For contributions to theoretical computer science and its connections with mathematics, sciences, and social sciences
Darrell Whitley
Colorado State University
For technical and professional leadership in the field of genetic and evolutionary computation
Yuan Xie
University of California, Santa Barbara
For contributions to the design techniques and tools for the implementation and evaluation of computer architectures
Moustafa Amin Youssef
Alexandria University
For contributions to location tracking algorithms
Carlo A. Zaniolo
University of California, Los Angeles
For contributions to the theory and practice of data and knowledge-base systems
Lidong Zhou
Microsoft Research Asia
For contributions to trustworthy distributed computing and to systems research and education in China
About ACM
ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery is the world's largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting computing educators, researchers and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources and address the field's challenges. ACM strengthens the computing profession's collective voice through strong leadership, promotion of the highest standards, and recognition of technical excellence. ACM supports the professional growth of its members by providing opportunities for life-long learning, career development, and professional networking.
About the ACM Fellows Program
The ACM Fellows Program initiated in 1993, celebrates the exceptional contributions of the leading members in the computing field. These individuals have helped to enlighten researchers, developers, practitioners and end users of information technology throughout the world. The new ACM Fellows join a distinguished list of colleagues to whom ACM and its members look for guidance and leadership in computing and information technology.