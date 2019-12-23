2019 Breakthroughs in Gerontology (BIG) awards announced

ANN ARBOR, MI AND BOSTON, MA-- The Glenn Foundation for Medical Research has announced the recipients of its 2019 Breakthroughs in Gerontology (BIG) Awards as Ursula Jakob, PhD, of the University of Michigan and Norbert Perrimon, PhD, of Harvard Medical School.

Administered by the American Federation for Aging Research (AFAR), the two-year BIG award provides $300,000 for research projects aimed at discoveries that address human aging and healthspan.

Ursula Jakob, PhD is a Professor at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. With the support of the award, Dr. Jakob will study the role of early epigenetic events in stress resistance and lifespan.

By studying the nematode worm Caenorhabditis elegans, a well-recognized aging model, Dr. Jakob has discovered that specific signals, encountered by individuals during early development, can set processes into motion that act to extend their lifespan. Dr. Jakob will now seek to determine and understand the long-term effects that are responsible for the increased lifespan in an effort to find later-stage interventions that promote longevity, and test whether these early-life events promote longevity even in subsequent generations.

Norbert Perrimon, PhD is a Professor at Genetics, Blavatnik Institute, Harvard Medical School, in Boston, Massachusetts. With the support of the award, Dr. Perrimon will study regulation of aging processes by molecules and pathways involved in organ communication.

Dr. Perrimon's laboratory is interested in dissecting the "Inter-organ Communication Network", identifying new hormonal systems and determining their physiological roles and regulation. Dr. Perrimon will use a systematic approach with a model organism, the fly Drosophila melanogaster, to identify molecules involved in organ communication that influence aging.

"Through the BIG awards, our aim is to support research that leads to a greater understanding of biological aging that will contribute to the development of treatments or preventive measures that extend human healthspan," notes Mark R. Collins, President of The Glenn Foundation for Medical Research.

Since the inception of the award in 2005, the Breakthroughs in Gerontology (BIG) Awards have provided $7 million to 34 investigators nationwide. Awardees are selected by a committee of distinguished scientists working in the field of aging research.

"We are pleased to collaborate with the Glenn Foundation for Medical Research to translate the knowledge in the basic biology of aging into therapies and interventions that will help us all live healthier and longer as we grow older," notes Stephanie Lederman, EdM, Executive Director, AFAR.

