NEW YORK, NY and SANTA BARBARA, CA -- The American Federation for Aging Research (AFAR) and the Glenn Foundation for Medical Research are pleased to announce the recipients of the 2019 Glenn Foundation for Medical Research Postdoctoral Fellowships in Aging Research. This program was developed to support postdoctoral fellows who study basic research mechanisms of aging and/or translational findings that have potential to directly benefit human health.

This year, ten, one-year, $60,000 Fellowships have been awarded:

Laura Bott, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, Northwestern University, Elucidating intra- and inter-individual variability in proteostasis network capacity during aging

Nirmalya Dasgupta, PhD, Postdoctoral Associate, Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, The Role of histone chaperone HIRA in cytoplasmic DNA sensing and senescence-associated inflammatory signaling

Yoko Henderson, PhD, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute, The Effects of late-life initiated caloric restriction on aging-related cognitive decline, frailty, and H2S production

Ryo Higuchi-Sanabria, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of California, Berkeley, Cytoskeletal form and function during aging

Li Li, MD, PhD, Postdoctoral Scholar, Stanford University, How Mitochondrial membrane-spanning ternary complex is a drug target for aging and Parkinson's disease

Elise Marsan, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of California, San Francisco, Glial dysfunctions in brain aging and neurodegenerative diseases

Mikolaj Ogrodnik, PhD, Research Fellow, Mayo Clinic, Targeting lipid metabolism to reduce pro-inflammatory phenotype and viability of senescent cells

Seungjin Ryu, PhD, Postdoctoral Associate, Yale University, The role of a matricellular adipokine in aging by integration of immune-metabolic response

Kevin Stein, PhD, Postdoctoral Scholar, Stanford University, Defining the role of co-transitional proteostasis in aging and age-related pathologies

Matthew Ulgherait, PhD, Postdoctoral Researcher, Columbia University, Engineering the microbiome to ameliorate age-related intestinal diseases and extend lifespan in Drosophila

"These awards provide postdoctoral fellows the opportunity to develop independent research projects to build knowledge in the basic biology of aging that can be translated into therapies and interventions to improve and maintain health," notes Mark R. Collins, President of the Glenn Foundation for Medical Research.

The 2019 awards total $600,000. The awardees are selected by a committee of distinguished scientists working in the field of aging research. The Glenn Foundation for Medical Research Postdoctoral Fellowships in Aging Research program has provided $4.3 million to 85 fellows nationwide to date.

"The Postdoctoral Fellowships help new investigators acquire the skills to build a solid foundation on which to launch successful careers and become future leaders and innovators in the field," says Stephanie Lederman, EdM, Executive Director of AFAR.

###

About the Glenn Foundation for Medical Research - Founded by Paul F. Glenn in 1965, the mission of the Glenn Foundation for Medical Research is to extend the healthy years of life through research on mechanisms of biology that govern normal human aging and its related physiological decline, with the objective of translating research into interventions that will extend healthspan with lifespan. Learn more at glennfoundation.org.

About AFAR - The American Federation for Aging Research (AFAR) is a national non-profit organization that supports and advances pioneering biomedical research that is revolutionizing how we live healthier and longer. For nearly four decades, AFAR has served as the field's talent incubator, providing more than $181 million to nearly 4,200 investigators at premier research institutions nationwide.