NEW YORK, NY and SANTA BARBARA, CA -- The American Federation for Aging Research (AFAR) and the Glenn Foundation for Medical Research are pleased to announce the recipients of the 2019 Glenn Foundation for Medical Research Postdoctoral Fellowships in Aging Research. This program was developed to support postdoctoral fellows who study basic research mechanisms of aging and/or translational findings that have potential to directly benefit human health.
This year, ten, one-year, $60,000 Fellowships have been awarded:
- Laura Bott, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, Northwestern University, Elucidating intra- and inter-individual variability in proteostasis network capacity during aging
- Nirmalya Dasgupta, PhD, Postdoctoral Associate, Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, The Role of histone chaperone HIRA in cytoplasmic DNA sensing and senescence-associated inflammatory signaling
- Yoko Henderson, PhD, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute, The Effects of late-life initiated caloric restriction on aging-related cognitive decline, frailty, and H2S production
- Ryo Higuchi-Sanabria, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of California, Berkeley, Cytoskeletal form and function during aging
- Li Li, MD, PhD, Postdoctoral Scholar, Stanford University, How Mitochondrial membrane-spanning ternary complex is a drug target for aging and Parkinson's disease
- Elise Marsan, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of California, San Francisco, Glial dysfunctions in brain aging and neurodegenerative diseases
- Mikolaj Ogrodnik, PhD, Research Fellow, Mayo Clinic, Targeting lipid metabolism to reduce pro-inflammatory phenotype and viability of senescent cells
- Seungjin Ryu, PhD, Postdoctoral Associate, Yale University, The role of a matricellular adipokine in aging by integration of immune-metabolic response
- Kevin Stein, PhD, Postdoctoral Scholar, Stanford University, Defining the role of co-transitional proteostasis in aging and age-related pathologies
- Matthew Ulgherait, PhD, Postdoctoral Researcher, Columbia University, Engineering the microbiome to ameliorate age-related intestinal diseases and extend lifespan in Drosophila
"These awards provide postdoctoral fellows the opportunity to develop independent research projects to build knowledge in the basic biology of aging that can be translated into therapies and interventions to improve and maintain health," notes Mark R. Collins, President of the Glenn Foundation for Medical Research.
The 2019 awards total $600,000. The awardees are selected by a committee of distinguished scientists working in the field of aging research. The Glenn Foundation for Medical Research Postdoctoral Fellowships in Aging Research program has provided $4.3 million to 85 fellows nationwide to date.
"The Postdoctoral Fellowships help new investigators acquire the skills to build a solid foundation on which to launch successful careers and become future leaders and innovators in the field," says Stephanie Lederman, EdM, Executive Director of AFAR.
About the Glenn Foundation for Medical Research - Founded by Paul F. Glenn in 1965, the mission of the Glenn Foundation for Medical Research is to extend the healthy years of life through research on mechanisms of biology that govern normal human aging and its related physiological decline, with the objective of translating research into interventions that will extend healthspan with lifespan. Learn more at glennfoundation.org.
About AFAR - The American Federation for Aging Research (AFAR) is a national non-profit organization that supports and advances pioneering biomedical research that is revolutionizing how we live healthier and longer. For nearly four decades, AFAR has served as the field's talent incubator, providing more than $181 million to nearly 4,200 investigators at premier research institutions nationwide.
In 2019, AFAR grant programs are providing more than $3,700,000 in support to investigators and students. A trusted leader and strategist, AFAR also works with public and private funders to steer high quality grant programs and interdisciplinary research networks. AFAR-funded researchers are finding that modifying basic cellular processes can delay--or even prevent--many chronic diseases, often at the same time. They are discovering that it is never too late--or too early--to improve health. This ground-breaking science is paving the way for innovative new therapies that promise to improve and extend our quality of life--at any age.