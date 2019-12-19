AFAR & the Irene Diamond Fund provide $840,000 to 2019 postdoctoral fellows studying aging

NEW YORK, NY--The American Federation for Aging Research (AFAR), with support from the Irene Diamond Fund, is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2019 Irene Diamond Fund/AFAR Postdoctoral Transition Awards in Aging:

Priya Balasubramanian, BVSc, PhD, Postdoctoral Research Associate, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, will study the Role of endothelial senescence on age-related cognitive decline

Dibyadeep Datta, PhD, Postdoctoral Associate, Yale University, will study Cell-type and region-specific regulatory networks in age-related cognitive decline

David Gate, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, Stanford University, will study Antigen identification of clonally expanded T cells in aging cerebrospinal fluid

Alice Kane, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, Harvard Medical School, will study Development of a predictive healthspan and lifespan clock to accelerate preclinical studies

Eleni Markoutsa, PhD, Research Instructor, University of South Florid, will study Redirecting neurogenesis in the aged using atRA pulsed exosomes derived from educated-hMSCs

Jia Nie, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Texas Health at San Antonio, will study the Effect of Aging and mTOR Inhibition on Islet Cell Molecular Profiling

Matthew Yousefzadeh, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Minnesota, will study how Immune-specific aging drives senescence and dysfunction of peripheral tissues

The Irene Diamond Fund/AFAR program distinguishes itself from other postdoctoral fellowship programs by providing full-time research training and flexible and portable grant support to senior postdoctoral fellows and providing leverage to negotiate for junior faculty appointments and independent research programs either at their own or other institutions.

Each award is $120,000 for 2 years. While the Diamond Fund program is concluding in 2019, AFAR's support for Post Doctoral investigators continues through the Glenn Foundation for Medical Research Postdoctoral Fellowships in Aging Research.

As the world's population over the age of 65 is growing an unprecedented rate, AFAR's support of solid age-related science is more critical than ever.

"By giving these postdoctoral fellows this extra boost at a critical moment in their career path, AFAR is helping create a research pipeline that is essential to advancing better therapies for age-related diseases and discoveries that will help us all live healthier, longer," notes AFAR Executive Director Stephanie Lederman, Ed.M.

