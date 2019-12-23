Glenn Foundation for Medical Research and AFAR announce 2019 grants for junior faculty

NEW YORK, NY and SANTA BARBARA, CA - The American Federation for Aging Research (AFAR) and the Glenn Foundation for Medical Research are pleased to announce the 2019 Research Grants for Junior Faculty recipients:

Carlos Aguilar, PhD, Assistant Professor: University of Michigan, Deconstructing stem cell aging through interact-omics

Nausica Arnoult, PhD, Assistant Professor, University of Colorado Boulder, DNA Double Strand Break repair pathway choice and repair fidelity during cellular and organismal aging

Abigail Buchwalter, PhD, Assistant Professor, University of California, San Francisco, Defining drivers and consequences of ribosome biogenesis deregulation during mammalian aging

Lindsay De Biase, PhD, Assistant Professor, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Regional differences in microglial lysosome function and their implications for microglial aging and cognitive decline

Brian DeBosch, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor, Washington University School of Medicine, Activating the hepatic glucose fasting response to attenuate aging-related metabolic and autophagic defects

Yarui Diao, PhD, Assistant Professor, Duke University School of Medicine, Identification and application of cis-regulatory enhancer elements for muscle stem cell function and muscle regeneration in aging

Sung Min Han, PhD, Assistant Professor, University of Florida, Identifying genes that regulate mitochondrial positioning at the synapse during aging

Mark McCormick, PhD, Assistant Professor, University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center, Measurement of the conservation in mammalian cells of the effects of lifespan-extending tRNA synthetase inhibitors

Maria Mihaylova, PhD, Assistant Professor, The Ohio State University, Understanding the Effects of Dietary and Microbially Derived Metabolites on Gut Epithelial and Immune Cell Homeostasis During Aging

Kapil Ramachandran, PhD, Junior Fellow, Harvard Society of Fellows, Harvard University, Contributions and mechanisms of neuroproteasomes to brain aging

A. Hunter Shain, PhD, Assistant Professor, University of California, San Francisco, Somatic mutation burden and aging in human skin

Aakanksha Singhvi, PhD, Assistant Member, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, University of Washington, Molecular investigation of glial roles in neural aging

Peter Sudmant, PhD, Assistant Professor, University of California, Berkeley, Ultra-sensitive profiling of cell-type specific age-associated somatic mitochondrial mutational diversity

George Sutphin, PhD, Assistant Professor, University of Arizona, Understanding the interplay between tryptophan and NAD metabolism during aging

Ming Xu, PhD, Assistant Professor, University of Connecticut Health Center, Targeting p21high senescent cells to improve healthspan and lifespan

The Research Grant for Junior Faculty provides an early career investigator with up to $100,000 for one- to two-years to support research focused on aging processes and age-related diseases.

"Understanding the basic biology of aging is essential to advancing better therapies for age-related diseases," notes Mark R.Collins, President of the Glenn Foundation for Medical Research. "The research supported through these Junior Faculty grants will lead to discoveries that can help extend healthspan--our years of health as we age."

Selected through a rigorous review process, fifteen Research Grants for Junior Faculty, totaling nearly $1,450,000, have been awarded this year.

"The Research Grant for Junior Faculty provides flexible support at a critical juncture in their career when research funding is most difficult to obtain," notes Stephanie Lederman, EdM, AFAR's Executive Director.

