Reporters invited to attend Crohn's & Colitis Congress®

Dec. 16 2019 -- The Crohn's & Colitis Congress®, the premier conference for inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) health care providers and researchers, invites media to register for the 2020 meeting. A partnership of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation and the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), the Congress will disseminate the latest research and care strategies to ultimately improve the lives of the estimated 3 million Americans living with IBD.

Where: Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas

When: Jan. 23-35, 2020

Why: The Crohn's & Colitis Congress aims to transform IBD care by bringing together more than 1,300 IBD health care providers and researchers to discuss the latest research and trends in IBD patient care. The most advanced, cutting-edge research will be presented. Experts in the field will present and lead discussions designed to improve the health and quality of life of IBD patients.

What:

* Pre-meeting news: Prior to the meeting, the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation and AGA will share embargoed data to be presented during the Congress with registered media and can facilitate pre-meeting interviews with investigators and IBD thought leaders.

* On-site access to experts: Leading IBD experts will be available to meet with reporters one-on-one. For a diverse perspective on the science presented at the meeting, we can also connect you with our patient speakers.

Register: Contact Rachel Shubert at media@gastro.org to register, request to be added to the pre-meeting news media list or with any additional questions. There is no cost for media and bloggers to register.

Learn more about IBD:

* Crohn's & Colitis Foundation http://www. crohnscolitisfoundation. org/ science-and-professionals/

* American Gastroenterological Association https:/ / www. gastro. org/ practice-guidance/ gi-patient-center/ topic/ inflammatory-bowel-disease-ibd

###

About the Crohn's & Colitis Congress®

The Crohn's & Colitis Congress®, taking place Jan. 23-25, 2020, in Austin, Texas, combines the strengths of the nation's leading IBD patient organization, Crohn's & Colitis Foundation (formerly CCFA), and the premier GI professional association, American Gastroenterological Association (AGA). Together we are committed to convening the greatest minds in IBD to transform patient care. The Crohn's & Colitis Congress is the must-attend meeting for all IBD professionals. Learn more at crohnscolitiscongress.org.

About the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation

The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation is the leading non-profit organization focused on both research and patient support for inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). The Foundation's mission is to cure Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and to improve the quality of life for the estimated 3 million Americans living with IBD. For over 50 years, we have been inspiring and engaging patients and caregivers in the country's largest IBD community, and helping to dramatically accelerate the pace of research by breaking down traditional barriers to patients, data, funding, and collaborations. We also provide extensive educational resources for patients and their families, medical professionals, and the public. For more information, visit http://www. crohnscolitisfoundation. org , call 888-694-8872, or email info@crohnscolitisfoundation.org.

Facebook: http://www. facebook. com/ ccfafb

Twitter: @crohnscolitisfn

Instagram: @crohnscolitisfoundation

About the AGA Institute

The American Gastroenterological Association is the trusted voice of the GI community. Founded in 1897, AGA has grown to more than 16,000 members from around the globe who are involved in all aspects of the science, practice and advancement of gastroenterology. The AGA Institute administers the practice, research and educational programs of the organization. http://www. gastro. org .