Images of discovery

Three winners have been selected in the 2019 Faces of Biology Photo Contest, sponsored by the American Institute of Biological Sciences (AIBS).

"Telling the story of science can often be enhanced through imagery. A great picture can educate and inspire," said Robert Gropp, Executive Director of AIBS. "We have been working hard to help scientists strengthen their communication skills. Part of this has always involved challenging individuals to think creatively about how to share their excitement for their science with new audiences."

First place was awarded to Michelle Jewell, a science communicator in Raleigh, North Carolina. Brandon Güell, a Ph.D. student at Boston University, won second place, and Becky Schott, an underwater photographer and diving instructor, won third place.

The AIBS Faces of Biology contest showcases biological research in its many forms and settings. The photos are used to help the public and policymakers better understand the value of biological research and education.

