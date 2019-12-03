Gallery of fluid motion: Capturing liquids and gases in action

SEATTLE, December 2, 2019 -- Tears stream down your face. A beer flows down the side of a pint glass. Fluid mechanics is central to understanding the world around us.

The beauty of fluid motion was on display last week in Seattle, Washington, where more than 3,000 scientists gathered for the 72nd Annual Meeting of the American Physical Society's Division of Fluid Dynamics.

Created in 1987, the Gallery of Fluid Motion (GFM) is the premier visual record of contemporary fluid mechanics. Each year, an esteemed panel evaluates dozens of videos and posters for their combination of striking visual qualities and scientific interest.

"Since its inception, the Gallery has been a highlight of the annual meeting of the Division of Fluid Dynamics, and is a highly competitive venue to display striking novel phenomena or revisit older problems with a fresh perspective, often revealing new and compelling presentations at the intersection of art and science," said GFM coordinator Ken Kiger, Keystone Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Maryland.

Flows produced by drops, jets and splashes are consistently ranked highly. Bubbles, capillary flows, vortices, and turbulence have also scored wins over the years. The highest-scoring entries in each category are designated as Milton van Dyke Awardees. Additional submissions are chosen as Gallery Winners. The winning entries from the 2019 Gallery of Fluid motion are listed below.

Videos (7 winners: 3 Milton Van Dyke and 4 Gallery Winners)

Milton Van Dyke Video Award winners

V0013 Impaled droplets: On the breakup of drops impacting singularities

Guillaume Durey, Quentin Magdelaine, Mathias Kasiulis, Hoon Kwon, Julien Mazet, The Lutetium Project; Pierre Chantelot, Anaïs Gauthier, Christophe Clanet, David Quéré; CNRS

V0040 Crystal Critters

Samantha McBride, Henri-Louis Girard, Kripa Varanasi, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

V0082 Blooming patterns in drying drops

Paul Lilin, Guillaume Sintès, Irmgard Bischofberger, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Philippe Bourrianne, Princeton University

Gallery video winners

V0018 Breaking waves: to foam or not to foam?

Petr Karnakov, Sergey Litvinov, Petros Koumoutsakos, ETH Zurich; Jean M. Favre, Swiss National Supercomputing Centre

V0036 Swinging jets

Arnaud Bertsch, Alessandro Bongarzone, Eunok Yim, Philippe Renaud, François Gallaire, Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne

V0067 Unraveling the interplay of two counter-rotating helical vortices

Alessandro Capone, Francisco Alves Pereira, CNR-INM Institute of Marine Engineering

V0072 Gas Escape Behavior from Bursting Bubbles

Ali Al Dasouqi, David Murphy, University of South Florida

Posters (5 winners: 3 Milton Van Dyke and 2 Gallery Winners)

Milton Van Dyke Poster Award winners

P0015 Gas giants' zonal jets in the laboratory

Daphné Lemasquerier, Benjamin Favier, Michael Le Bars, Institut de Recherche sur les Phénomènes Hors Équilibre, CNRS, Aix-Marseille Univ

P0020 Rico and the Jets

Cristian Ricardo Constante Amores, Lyes Kahouadji, Assen Batchvarov, Omar K. Matar, Imperial College London

P0034 Fluid Dynamics of Millefiori

Cooper Kovar, Lisa Panczner, Heidi Reuter, Azar Eslam-Panah, Pennsylvania State University

Gallery Poster winners

P0031 Hydrodynamic Tweezing: Using water waves to push and pull

Ahmed Sherif, Leif Ristroph, New York University

P0035 Vortex Bursting

Wim M. van Rees, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

All videos and posters are available at https:/ / gfm. aps. org/ and licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License. Any reuse must credit the author(s) and provide a link back to the individual entry page.

