American SASA thanks House Ways and Means Committee for its work to address surprise medical bills

Today, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) on behalf of its 54,000 members thanked the House Ways and Means Committee for its framework to address surprise medical bills.

"We are committed to protecting patients from surprise medical bills and are encouraged that the House Ways and Means Committee recognizes private market dynamics in its proposed framework," said ASA President Mary Dale Peterson, M.D., MSCHA, FACHE, FASA. "We look forward to learning more about the proposal in the coming days and weeks and working with the committee to advance legislation that keeps patients out of the middle, safeguards patient access to care and establishes a fair payment mechanism, including an accessible and equitable process in which physicians and insurance companies can address billing disputes."

