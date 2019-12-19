ASH announces 2020 scholar award recipients

(WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 19, 2019) - The American Society of Hematology (ASH) today announced the 39 recipients of its 2020 Scholar Awards. One of ASH's most prestigious research award programs, the ASH Scholar Awards financially support fellows to junior faculty dedicated to careers in hematology research as they transition from training programs to careers as independent investigators.

Each Scholar Award provides $100,000 for the Fellow level, $125,000 for the new Fellow to Faculty Scholars level, or $150,000 for the Junior Faculty level over a two- to three-year period. The program funds hematologists in the United States and Canada who conduct basic, translational, and clinical research that furthers the understanding and treatment of blood disorders. ASH Scholar Awards are made possible through support from the ASH Foundation as well as from the corporate community, individual donors, and funds committed by the Society. ASH gratefully acknowledges this year's corporate supporters, AstraZeneca, Pharmacyclics LLC, and Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.

"For many scientists, attaining early funding for their research is a turning point, not only providing financial support but also showing that ASH believes in their potential to make impactful discoveries," said 2020 ASH President Stephanie Lee, MD, MPH of Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. "For more than 30 years now, ASH has been supporting fellows and early career faculty with Scholar Awards. Recipients of these prestigious awards have gone on to distinguished careers, receiving more than $1 billion from various funding institutions and becoming leaders in our field. Congratulations to all the Awardees."

The 2020 Scholar Awards recipients can be found here: https:/ / www. hematology. org/ Awards/ Award-Recipients/ 2119. aspx

Joanne Levy, MD, Memorial Award for Outstanding Achievement

Nicholas J. Short, MD, of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, received the 2019 Joanne Levy, MD, Memorial Award for Outstanding Achievement at the 61st ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition in Orlando. This award was established in 2006 to recognize the current ASH Scholar with the highest scoring abstract for the ASH annual meeting. This award is given in honor of a past Scholar Award recipient and distinguished member of ASH, Joanne Levy, who passed away in 2004. This annual award is made possible by the Levy family to continue her legacy and promote excellence in hematology research.

Dr. Short was honored for his oral abstract (823), "Updated Results of a Phase II Study of Reduced-Intensity Chemotherapy with Mini-Hyper-CVD in Combination with Inotuzumab Ozogamicin, with or without Blinatumomab, in Older Adults with Newly Diagnosed Philadelphia Chromosome-Negative Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia."

