Cutting Edge Techniques in Biophysics, Biochemistry and Cell Biology: From Principle to Applications explains principles of basic and applied analytical techniques in different fields pertinent to life sciences. The book compiles the state-of-the-art techniques in biophysics, biochemistry and cell biology and their applications. Readers will find a broad overview of several techniques used in related disciplines. It covers techniques such as in vitro cell culture techniques, flow cytometry including FACS, real time PCR based disease diagnosis, gene expression analysis, X-ray crystallography, RNA sequencing and their various biomedical applications.

The wide range of techniques explained with the insights from experts makes the book a valuable resource for biomedical students, cellular and molecular biologists and researchers in other areas of life sciences who want to be an eminent biomedical researcher.

###

About The Editors:

Dr. Anupam Jyoti is presently serving as an Assistant Professor at Amity Institute of Biotechnology, Amity University Rajasthan, Jaipur. He has obtained Ph.D. from CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute, Lucknow, India. His areas of research are sepsis and free radical signaling. Till date, he has published 32 research articles. Currently, Jyoti is a PI/coordinator in two major research projects funded by DST-SERB and DST, GOI. He is a member of Biotechnology Research Society of India. He is a member of Institutional Animal Ethics committee and Institutional Bio safety committee.

Dr. Neetu Mishra is presently serving as an Associate Professor at Symbiosis School of Biological Sciences, Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Pune. She has obtained her Ph.D. in Medical Biochemistry from G.R. Medical College, Jiwaji University, Gwalior, M.P, India. Mishra has 20 years of research and teaching experience. She is a member of various professional bodies, which include Nutrition Society of India, Indian Academy of Biomedical Sciences and Association of Clinical Biochemists of India and Society of Biological scientists of India. Mishra is also a member of Institutional Animal Ethics committee and Institutional Bio safety committee.

Keywords:

Cell culture, Real time PCR, Flow cytometry, Experimental phasing technique, Gene expression, Drug designing, X-ray crystallography, RNA sequencing, Immunoelectrophoresis, biochemical techniques, laboratory techniques, research methods, lab guide, Disease diagnosis, Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, biophysics