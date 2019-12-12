BU physician receives Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

(Boston)--Sondra Crosby, MD, associate professor of medicine and public health at Boston University Schools of Medicine and Public Health (BUSM, BUSPH), was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for superior performance of her duties while serving as Senior Medical Officer for Detachment Victor, Operational Health Support Unit, Portsmouth, Va., from March 2016-October 2019.

In this role she supervised nearly 2,000 periodic health assessments to 263 members of Naval Operational Support Center Quincy, increasing medical readiness to 94 percent. The Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal is awarded to members of the Armed Forces, including members of Reserve components on active or inactive duty, of the grade of lieutenant commander/major and below. It is presented for meritorious service or achievement in combat or non-combat based on sustained performance or specific achievement of a superlative nature, and shall warrant more recognition than is possible by a fitness report or performance evaluation, but which is not significant enough to justify a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal or higher.

According to the commendation, "LCDR Crosby's professional ability, personal initiative and dedication to duty reflected credit on her and were in keeping with the highest tradition of the United States Naval Service."

Crosby is an internationally known expert in medical documentation of human rights violations, and has made significant contributions to the field of caring for survivors of torture and refugee trauma. She also is a general internist at Boston Medical Center.

Crosby is the recipient of the 2008 Leonard Tow Humanism in Medicine from BUSM and the 2016 Whitetulip Health Foundation Doctors' Day Public Service Award in recognition of commitment to and outstanding work with refugees from around the world.

She joined the United States Navy Reserve Medical Corps in 2014 at the rank of Lieutenant Commander and was selected to the rank of Commander in May 2019.

