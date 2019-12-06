BU physician to receive distinguished Chair of Medicine Award

(Boston)--David Coleman, MD, the John Wade Professor and Chair of the Department of Medicine at Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) and physician-in-chief at Boston Medical Center (BMC), will receive the Robert H. Williams, MD, Distinguished Chair of Medicine Award from the Association of Professors of Medicine (APM). The award is presented to a physician who has demonstrated outstanding leadership as the chair of a department of internal medicine.

Described as an "outstanding chair who has distinguished himself through service to his department and the academic internal medicine community," Coleman's "impact and reach are exceptional and his contributions to the tripartite missions of our profession - education, clinical care, and research - are extraordinary." Examples of his vision, systems thinking and ability to lead change abound: from his passion for "providing exceptional clinical care despite the many impediments posed by social determinants of health" to his commitment to "placing the Department at the forefront of new and evolving research initiatives" to serving as "a champion for education, mentorship, faculty development, and diversity." "He is one of my most trusted senior leaders; someone to whom I can turn for his innovative approaches to interdisciplinary collaborations and medical student education," said Karen Antman, MD, provost of the Boston University Medical Campus and Dean of BUSM.

Coleman's nominators and colleagues shared their "admiration for his servant leadership," describing him as "a person of character, integrity and humility. He exercises stewardship by being courageous as well as personally accountable. He builds teams and communities and supports diversity by being a skilled communicator and a first among equals. He continuously proves himself worthy of respect, trust and confidence by making insightful, ethical and principled decisions."

Coleman is a "highly regarded and respected contributor to academic internal medicine." A member of APM since 2002, he has been actively involved in the association and the Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine (AAIM). He served as APM President in FY 2018, chaired the AAIM Financial Strategy Task Force and has served on numerous committees, including the APM Patient Care Committee, the AAIM Compliance Committee, the APM Program Planning Committee, and the AAIM Member Engagement Committee. He is also a trustee of the American Board of Internal Medicine Foundation and former Secretary and Board Member of the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Prior to his current position, Coleman was professor and Interim Chair of the Department of Internal Medicine at Yale School of Medicine and Chief of Medical Service at VA Connecticut. He earned his MD from University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine and his MA from Yale University. He completed his residency in internal medicine and his fellowship in infectious diseases at Yale University School of Medicine.

