EMBO welcomes first Global Investigators

"We are delighted to welcome the first EMBO Global Investigators to our community," says EMBO Director Maria Leptin. "Through the network we want to enable these researchers to develop and maintain strong connections with the life science community in Europe and beyond."

The Global Investigator Programme supports life scientists who have, within the last six years, started their own laboratory in an EMBC Associate Member State (currently India and Singapore) or in a country or territory covered by a cooperation agreement with EMBC (currently Chile and Taiwan). The nine Global Investigators selected this year are distributed across all four of these countries or territories.

The benefits of the Global Investigator Network include training in leadership and research integrity; small grants, for example for making visits to Europe to start or continue collaborations, or for attending or organizing regional or international scientific meetings; and financial support for joint lab meetings and lab retreats, publications or childcare.

The emphasis of the programme is on creating a local network of young group leaders and strengthening cross-continental connections with scientists in Europe, in particular the EMBO Young Investigators and Installation Grantees. To this end, the Global Investigators will be invited to attend the biennial Global Investigator Meeting, together with other members of the EMBO community.

This first group of Global Investigators will begin the programme in January 2020 and receive support from EMBO for a total of four years.

Applications are accepted annually by 1 June, with the next call opening in March 2020: https:/ / www. embo. org/ funding-awards/ global-investigators/ apply-to-be-a-global-investigator

EMBO Global Investigators 2019

Santosh Chauhan, Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar, IN, Autophagy, inflammation, and the crosstalk

Yen-Ping Hsueh, Academia Sinica, Taipei, TW, Molecular interactions and coevolution of carnivorous fungi and nematodes

Yansong Miao, Nanyang Technological University Singapore, SG, Phase separation and mechanical regulations of actin assembly in plant signalling

Dimple Notani, National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bangalore, IN, Dissecting enhancer mechanisms in signalling context

Timothy Saunders, National University of Singapore, SG, Biochemical and biomechanical processes guiding organ formation

Meng How Tan, Nanyang Technological University Singapore, SG, ADAR gene regulatory network in human development and diseases

Isheng Jason Tsai, Academia Sinica, Taipei, TW, Ecology, evolution and genetics of fungi and nematodes

Jyothilakshmi Vadassery, National Institute of Plant Genome Research (NIPGR), Delhi, IN, Calcium channels in plant defense against insect herbivory

Maria-Isabel Yuseff, Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, Santiago de Chile, CL, Cell biological control of immune responses

About EMBO

EMBO is an organization of more than 1800 leading researchers that promotes excellence in the life sciences in Europe and beyond. The major goals of the organization are to support talented researchers at all stages of their careers, stimulate the exchange of scientific information, and help build a research environment where scientists can achieve their best work.

EMBO helps young scientists to advance their research, promote their international reputations and ensure their mobility. Courses, workshops, conferences and scientific journals disseminate the latest research and offer training in techniques to maintain high standards of excellence in research practice. EMBO helps to shape science and research policy by seeking input and feedback from our community and by following closely the trends in science in Europe. For more information: http://www. embo. org

