Science journalists will meet in Italy in 2020, before ESOF. Can you help with a pencil?

Milan, 13 December 2019 - Science journalists and science communicators from all over the world will meet next year in Trieste, Italy, for the ECSJ2020 European Conference on Science Journalism organised by the Italian professional association of Science Writers in Italy, SWIM.

The conference will take place on 3 and 4 of July, in the days preceding the EuroScience Open Forum, ESOF2020, which is the biggest continental event of Science in Society.

"The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics Didier Queloz, the Field medal 2018 mathematician Alessio Figalli and the Director of CERN Fabiola Gianotti are among the confirmed speakers of the ninth edition of the EuroScience Open Forum, which will take place from 5 to 9 July 2020 in the ESOF Conference Village in Porto Vecchio" says Nico Pitrelli, communication manager of the Trieste edition of the biennial pan-European meeting dedicated to scientific research and innovation. "As a central European city, Trieste is particularly committed to strengthening links with Central and Eastern European Countries, and we look forward to welcoming journalists from all over the world" he adds.

"For the European Conference of Science Journalism we have set up a small programme committee and a wider International advisory committee that will try to look at the issues that are crucial for science journalism with a European - maybe even Eastern Mediterranean - perspective" explains Fabio Turone, chair of the ECSJ2020 Conference and President of SWIM. "Our goal is to build on the experience of ECSJ2018 held in Toulouse and especially the huge success of the World Conference WCSJ2019 that we organised in Lausanne, Switzerland, together with the French and Swiss associations, AJSPI and SASJ".

So far, over 200 people have pre-registered for ECSJ2020 through the website http://www. ecsj2020. eu .

EurekAlert! and the Knight Science Journalism Program of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology secured a spot as Laptop supporters, at the top of a supporting scheme that includes many tools of the trade such as Pencil, Rollerpen, Stylograph, and Smartphone supporters.

Institutions interested in supporting the conference can contact sponsors@ecsj2020.eu.

Fabio TuroneChair of the ECSJ2020 Organising Committee and President of Science Writers in ItalyTel : +393474419268E-mail : turone@ecsj2020.eu

Website: http://www. ecsj2020. eu

Twitter: http://www. twitter. com/ ecsj2020

Facebook: http://www. facebook. com/ ecsj2020

The professional association of Science Writers in Italy, formally established in 2010, has organised many meetings on science journalism in Italy, and in July 2019 contributed to organise with the Swiss and French associations of science journalists the World Conference of Science Journalists WCSJ2019 that attracted to Lausanne (Switzerland) 1.350 registered delegates. The Euro Science Open Forum is the biennial pan-European meeting dedicated to scientific research and innovation. During the forum, leading scientists, young researchers, business people, policymakers, science communicators and the general public discuss discoveries and debate the direction that research is taking in the sciences, humanities and social sciences.