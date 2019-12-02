From the basics of immunotherapies to the latest research results

Lugano, 2 December 2019 - The ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2019, (1) the platform in Europe devoted entirely to the development and use of the immunotherapies against cancer, will take place from 11-14 December in Geneva, Switzerland, and will attract around one thousand participants from all over the world.

The event provides a comprehensive overview of this fast-moving field, from recent advances to those in the pipeline and is addressed to basic, translational and clinical researchers, immunologists, oncology clinicians.

The Congress programme (2) features numerous thought-provoking sessions about hot topics in the field of immuno-oncology, such as:

Artificial intelligence (AI) meets immune-oncology (Friday, 13 December at 14:30 CET) (3)

Reducing costs by decreasing either dose or frequency of dosing (Saturday, 14 December at 11:00 CET) (4)

Status of CAR T-cells for cancer - Keynote lecture by Carl H. June (Wednesday, 11 December at 13:00 CET) (5)

Mechanisms of immunotherapy efficacy versus resistance - Keynote lecture by by Thomas Gajewski, (6) winner of the 2019 ESMO Award for Immuno-Oncology (7) (Thursday, 12 December at 14:20)

Updated results will be presented for the following studies:

LBA1: Clinical efficacy of atezolizumab (atezo) in biomarker subgroups by SP142, SP263 and 22C3 PD-L1 immunohistochemistry (IHC) assays and by blood tumour mutational burden (bTMB): Results from the IMpower110 study

LBA2: First-line durvalumab plus platinum-etoposide in extensive-stage (ES)-SCLC: safety, pharmacokinetics (PK) and immunogenicity in CASPIAN

LBA3: Nivolumab (NIVO) + platinum-doublet chemotherapy (chemo) vs chemo as first-line (1L) treatment (tx) for advanced non-small cell lung cancer (aNSCLC): CheckMate 227 Part 2 final analysis

LBA4: Association of KRAS mutational status with response to pembrolizumab monotherapy given as first-line therapy for PD-L1-positive advanced nonsquamous NSCLC in KEYNOTE-042

LBA5: KRAS mutational status and efficacy in KEYNOTE-189: pembrolizumab (pembro) plus chemotherapy (chemo) vs placebo plus chemo as first-line therapy for metastatic non-squamous NSCLC

Other key aspects will be dealt with and discussed by expert panellists, including:

Integrate Tumour Mutational Burden into daily practice, the way toward standardization

Use of steroids and corticosteroids in immunotherapy

Immunotherapy as first-line treatment across a range of tumour types

Combination therapy in solid tumours

###

