Avila receives funding for teacher preparation in visual impairment

Kimberly R. Avila, Visual Impairment Consortium and Assistant Professor, College of Education and Human Development, received $299,553 from the U.S. Department of Education for: "Virginia Consortium for Teacher Preparation in Visual Impairment."

The Virginia Consortium for Teacher Preparation in Vision Impairments is composed of five universities in Virginia (George Mason University, Norfolk State University, Old Dominion University, Radford University and James Madison University). The mission of the VI Consortium is to develop and implement a statewide program to meet the initial and continuing education needs for teachers of students with visual impairments in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Utilizing distance education and a shared program of study and coursework, participating universities will provide coursework toward licensure with an endorsement in visual impairment, and continuing education courses to enable teachers to meet the state required competencies for highly qualified teachers of students with visual impairments.

This funding began in October 2019 and will conclude in late September 2021.

