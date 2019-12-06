Espina conducting thrombus proteomic analysis

Virginia Espina, Research Associate Professor, Applied Proteomics and Molecular Medicine, received $7,637 from Mayo Clinic for: "Thrombus proteomic analysis."

This collaboration between Mason and Mayo Clinic is a pilot study to demonstrate utility of RPPA technology in ischemic stroke specimens. Fifty (50) thrombus specimens will be provided by Mayo Clinic to Mason. The specimens may be frozen, formalin fixed or ethanol fixed.

Espina will lyse the thrombus specimens, determine the total protein content, and print the specimens, in triplicate, on 25-30 RPPA slides. Each array will be probed with a single primary antibody to the protein of interest. The proteins of interest will be determined jointly based on research hypotheses and availability of validated antibodies.

Arrays will be quantified with spot analysis software, data will be normalized across specimens, and statistical/bioinformatic analyses will be performed. RPPA data (raw and normalized) will be provided to Mayo Clinic researchers in an Excel spreadsheet.

Funding for this project began in September 20, 2019 and will conclude in late August 2020.

