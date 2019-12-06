Regan, Baker and Weiss receive funding for traineeship

Kelley Regan, Associate Professor, Special Education and disAbility Research, College of Education and Human Development, Pamela Baker, Director, Special Education and disAbility Research/Associate Professor, College of Education and Human Development and Margaret Weiss, Assistant Professor, School of Education, College of Education and Human Development, received $20,600 from the U.S. Department of Education for: "Traineeship for Special Education Personnel: A Dynamic Coaching Outreach Program in Special Education: General Curriculum (DCOP)."

The proposed project is two-fold. There is a 1-credit internship and a 3-credit teaching internship model in the licensure program for teachers of students who access the general education curriculum. The purpose of DCOP is to support both models by using technologies in varied and dynamic ways to enhance the fall 2019 1-credit internship experience, and the fall 2019, spring 2020, and summer 2020 3-credit internship experiences. Data from inservice teacher participants (anticipated to be between 15 - 25), school personnel, and coaches will be gathered to determine project outcomes.

The researchers received $20,600 from the U.S. Department of Education for this project. Funding began in October 2019 and will conclude in late September 2020.

