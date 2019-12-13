GSA announces partnership with Zeiss for scholarship in microscopy research

Boulder, Colo., USA: The Geological Society of America (GSA) is pleased to announce a new research grant for 2020 in partnership with The ZEISS Group, a leading international technology company in the fields of optics and optoelectronics.

Together, GSA and ZEISS are offering GSA members an opportunity to apply for a new research grant of up to US$10,000, to be used for innovative microscopy in geoscience projects. ZEISS will also provide access to technology and expertise with the instrumentation.

Members of GSA who are master's or Ph.D. students, post-doctoral researchers, or early career researchers (most recent degree completed within the last five years), at an institution in North America or Central America, are eligible to apply.

Women, minorities, persons with disabilities, and members of other groups underrepresented in the geosciences are strongly encouraged to submit proposals.

Applications are being taken online now through 3 February 2020, and the winner will be notified in April. Learn more and apply.

