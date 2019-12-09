International Conference on Learning Analytics & Knowledge (LAK20)

From 23 to 27 March 2020, the most important international conference on learning analytics will take part in Germany for the first time: At Goethe University in Frankfurt am Main

Learning analytics describes the technology-assisted measurement and interpretation of data from learning processes in order to support and optimise learning. It has already been seen above all at international level that this method from the field of digital education can make a major contribution to shaping education in general. At LAK20, the current status of knowledge from scientific work worldwide on questions associated with the topic will be presented. Apart from the research community, the conference is intended for interested individuals from practice, politics, business and administration and aims to intensify the dialogue on requirements and perspectives.

The theme of the 10th edition of this conference is "Shaping the Future of the Field". At the focus are possible lines of development for the next ten years and beyond. Essentially, it is a matter of how teaching and learning can be measured in the best possible way, which insights can be gained from this, how these can be used to improve teaching and learning, and what needs to be considered in different areas of application and orders of magnitude of learning analytics.

Among others, the programme includes three keynotes by international experts:

Professor Shane Dawson, Director of the Teaching Innovation Unit, Co-Director of the Centre for Change and Complexity in Learning and Professor of Learning Analytics at the University of South Australia

Professor Milena Tsvetkova, Assistant Professor at the Department of Methodology of the London School of Economics and Political Science

Dr. Allyson Hadwin, Professor & Graduate Advisor, LTSI Consultant at the Department of Educational Psychology & Leadership Studies at the University of Victoria

The conference is an event of the globally networked Society for Learning Analytics Research (SoLAR - https:/ / www. solaresearch. org/ ). The local organisers for LAK20 in Frankfurt are the DIPF | Leibniz Institute for Research and Information in Education, Goethe University and TU Darmstadt. The conference language is English.

