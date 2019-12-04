Moffitt's top blood cancer research highlighted at ASH Meeting

The cancer center has 37 presentations during the conference

TAMPA, Fla. - Moffitt Cancer Center, a leader in the clinical care and research of blood malignancies, will present its top clinical research at the 61st American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting, Dec. 7-10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

Moffitt faculty are authors on more than 80 abstracts accepted for this year's meeting, and will be presenting 37 including the four following oral presentations:

Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 7, 3:00 p.m.

Abstract: 245

Title: Characteristics and Outcomes of Patients Receiving Bridging Therapy While Awaiting Manufacture of Standard of Care Axicabtagene Ciloleucel CD19 Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy for Relapsed/Refractory Large B-Cell Lymphoma: Results from the US Lymphoma CAR-T Consortium

Presenter: Michael Jain, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Member, Department of Blood and Marrow Transplant and Cellular Immunotherapy

Location: Hall E2, Level 2

Date/Time: Monday, Dec. 9, 8:00 a.m.

Abstract: 569

Title: The First-in-Class Anti-CD47 Antibody Magrolimab (5F9) in Combination with Azacitidine Is Effective in MDS and AML Patients: Ongoing Phase 1b Results

Presenter: David Sallman, M.D., Assistant Member, Department of Malignant Hematology

Location: W311EFGH, Level 3

Date/Time: Monday, Dec. 9, 11:15 a.m.

Abstract: 676

Title: Phase 2 Results of APR-246 and Azacitidine (AZA) in Patients with TP53 mutant Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) and Oligoblastic Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Presenter: David Sallman, M.D., Assistant Member, Department of Malignant Hematology

Location: W311ABCD, Level 3 (Orange County Convention Center)

Date/Time: Monday, Dec. 9, 4:45 p.m.

Abstract: 842

Title: Combined Treatment with Lenalidomide and Epoetin Alfa Leads to Durable Responses in Patients with Epo-Refractory, Lower Risk Non-Deletion 5q [Del(5q)] MDS: Final Results of the E2905 Intergroup Phase III Study - an ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group Study, Grant CA180820, and the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health

Presenter: Alan F. List, M.D., Senior Member, Department of Malignant Hematology

Location: W311ABCD, Level 3

If you'd like to schedule an interview with any Moffitt experts during the annual meeting, please contact Kim Polacek at Kim.Polacek@Moffitt.org.

You can also learn more about the cancer center by visiting booth no. 1464 on the exhibit floor during the meeting.

###

About Moffitt Cancer Center

Moffitt is dedicated to one lifesaving mission: to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer. The Tampa-based facility is one of only 51 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, a distinction that recognizes Moffitt's scientific excellence, multidisciplinary research, and robust training and education. Moffitt is a Top 10 cancer hospital and has been nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report since 1999. Moffitt's expert nursing staff is recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center with Magnet® status, its highest distinction. With more than 6,500 team members, Moffitt has an economic impact in the state of $2.4 billion. For more information, call 1-888-MOFFITT (1-888-663-3488), visit MOFFITT.org, and follow the momentum on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.