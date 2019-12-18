News Release 

Association of household with risk of first psychiatric hospitalization in Finland

JAMA Psychiatry

What The Study Did: National registry data for 6.2 million people in Finland from 1996 to 2014 were used to examine how household income was associated with risk for a first admission to a psychiatric hospital for treatment of a mental disorder.

Authors: Sami Pirkola, M.D., of the University of Tampere in Tampere, Finland, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2019.3647)

