News Release 

Exploring associations between ultraprocessed food consumption, type 2 diabetes

JAMA Internal Medicine

What The Study Did: Associations between consumption of ultraprocessed foods and risk of type 2 diabetes were explored among a large group of participants in a web-based study cohort in France. Ultraprocessed foods generally contain food additives and have longer shelf-lives because of preservatives. This observational study didn't focus on a particular food category or additive.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

Authors: Bernard Srour, Pharm.D., M.P.H., Ph.D., of the Epidemiology and Statistics Research Center-University of Paris, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.5942)

Editor's Note: The article contains funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article: This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.5942?guestAccessKey=0dd02341-f701-48a5-8d97-18b1173f7d9d&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=121619

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.