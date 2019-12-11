News Release 

Examining opioid prescribing after new Florida law

JAMA Surgery

What The Study Did: Researchers compared opioid prescribing at discharge from the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, across 25 procedures before and after a Florida law that mandated changes to opioid prescribing went into effect in 2018.

Authors: Steven B. Porter, M.D., of the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2019.4913)

