Examining opioid prescribing after new Florida law

What The Study Did: Researchers compared opioid prescribing at discharge from the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, across 25 procedures before and after a Florida law that mandated changes to opioid prescribing went into effect in 2018.

Authors: Steven B. Porter, M.D., of the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2019.4913)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

