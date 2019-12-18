How common are concussions not related to sports among college undergrads?

What The Study Did: Researchers in this observational study looked at the number of concussions(both sports-related and not related to sports) experienced by undergraduate students at a large U.S. public university over three academic years.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

Authors: John Breck, D.O., of Medical Services at University of Colorado in Boulder, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.17626)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamanetworkopen/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamanetworkopen. 2019. 17626?utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_term= 121819

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. Every Wednesday and Friday, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.