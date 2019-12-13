Historical look at US army suicides

What The Study Did: Nearly 200 years of military records from 1819 to 2017 were used to examine suicide rates among active-duty personnel in the U.S. Army in this observational study.
Authors: Jeffrey Allen Smith, Ph.D.,of the University of Hawaii in Hilo, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.17448)
