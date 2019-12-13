Historical look at US army suicides

What The Study Did: Nearly 200 years of military records from 1819 to 2017 were used to examine suicide rates among active-duty personnel in the U.S. Army in this observational study.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

Authors: Jeffrey Allen Smith, Ph.D.,of the University of Hawaii in Hilo, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.17448)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study and commentary are linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamanetworkopen/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamanetworkopen. 2019. 17448?utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_term= 121319

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. Every Wednesday and Friday, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.